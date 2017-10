BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Commercial crude inventories in China, the world’s second-largest oil user, were down 2.5 percent at the end of August from a month earlier, while refined fuel stocks fell nearly 11 percent, the official Xinhua News Agency reported in a newsletter on Monday.

The newsletter, China OGP, did not give details on volume. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)