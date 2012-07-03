TABLE-China cbank's maturing bills and repos in July

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - A total of 151 billion yuan ($23.78 billion) in Chinese central bank bills and direct repos and are due to mature in July, falling 50 percent from June. In addition, 125 billion yuan reverse repos issued in the last week of June will also mature, causing a drain in funds. The People's Bank of China has injected a total of 496 billion yuan via its open market operations so far this year. The PBOC has suspended bill sales since the start of 2012. Following is a summary of the weekly amount of bills and repos due to mature in open market operations for June. (Figures in billions of yuan) Date range Bills maturing Repos Maturing Reverse Repo Total maturing July 2-7 2 35 0 37 July 7-13 11 57 -125 -57 July 14-20 5 40 0 45 July 21-28 1 0 0 10 June 29-31 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 19 132 -125 26 ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)