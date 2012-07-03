FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China cbank's maturing bills and repos in July
July 3, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-China cbank's maturing bills and repos in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - A total of 151 billion yuan ($23.78 billion) in
Chinese central bank bills and direct repos and are due to mature in July,
falling 50 percent from June.
    In addition, 125 billion yuan reverse repos issued in the last week of June
will also mature, causing a drain in funds.
    The People's Bank of China has injected a total of 496 billion yuan via its
open market operations so far this year. 
    The PBOC has suspended bill sales since the start of 2012.
    Following is a summary of the weekly amount of bills and repos due to mature
in open market operations for June.    
    (Figures in billions of yuan)  
 Date range  Bills maturing  Repos Maturing   Reverse Repo  Total maturing
 July 2-7                 2               35             0              37
 July 7-13               11               57          -125             -57
 July 14-20               5               40             0              45
 July 21-28               1                0             0              10
 June 29-31               0                0             0               0
                                                            
     TOTALS              19              132          -125              26
 ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

