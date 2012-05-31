FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China c.bank's maturing bills and repos in June
May 31, 2012 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China c.bank's maturing bills and repos in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - A total of 289 billion yuan ($45.46 billion) in
Chinese central bank bills and repos are due to mature in June, up approximately
20 percent month-on-month.	
     The People's Bank of China has injected a total of 205 billion yuan via its
open market operations so far this year. 	
    The PBOC has suspended bill sales since the start of 2012.	
    Following is a summary of the weekly amount of bills and repos due to mature
in open market operations for June.    	
    (Figures in billions of yuan)  	
 Date range  Bills maturing      Repos Maturing      Total maturing
 June 1                       3                                   3
 June 2-8                     2                  50              52
 June 9-15                    1                  80              81
 June 16-21                                      80              80
 June 22-29                   3                  70              73
                                                     
     TOTALS                   9                 280             289
 ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ed Lane)

