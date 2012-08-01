FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China cbank's maturing bills and repos in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A total of 102 billion yuan ($16.03 billion) in
Chinese central bank bills and direct repos are due to mature in August, down 30
percent from July.
    In addition, 58 billion yuan reverse repos issued in the last week of July
will also mature, causing a drain in funds.
    The People's Bank of China has injected a total of 667 billion yuan via its
open market operations so far this year. 
    The PBOC has suspended bill sales since the start of 2012.
    Following is a summary of the weekly amount of bills and repos due to mature
in open market operations for June.    
    (Figures in billions of yuan)  
 Date range  Bills maturing  Repos Maturing   Reverse Repo  Total maturing
 Aug. 1-3                 1                0           -50             -49
 Aug. 7-13                2                0            -8              -6
 Aug. 14-20               5               30             0              35
 Aug. 21-28               3               30             0              33
 Aug. 29-31               1               30             0              31
                                                            
     TOTALS              12               90           -58              44
 ($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Liu Xin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

