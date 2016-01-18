FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank could issue 28-day reverse repos this week -traders
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank could issue 28-day reverse repos this week -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China could issue 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements (repos) this week, traders said on Monday, the first issue of such tenor since February 2015.

Demand for money is expected to surge around the upcoming lunar new year holiday in early February.

The PBOC has conducted seven-day reverse repos in the past two weeks, injecting 230 billion yuan ($34.93 billion) on a net basis into the money markets so far in 2016. It injected a net 10 billion yuan in 2015. ($1 = 6.5840 yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.