PBOC asks about demand for 7-day reverse repos - traders
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

PBOC asks about demand for 7-day reverse repos - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) asked commercial banks about their demand for seven-day
bond repurchase agreements on Wednesday, traders said, meaning
the central bank may auction reverse repos on Thursday.	
    Reverse repos inject short-term liquidity into the financial
system.	
    Last Thursday, the central bank surprised the market when it
injected 65 billion yuan ($10.30 billion) into the banking
system via reverse repos without first surveying demand.
 	
    A total of 102 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos
are due to mature this week. The PBOC conducted a net injection
of 117 billion yuan into the banking system last week.	
    $1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Liu Xin and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Chen Yixin;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
