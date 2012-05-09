PBOC asks about demand for 7-day reverse repos - traders

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) asked commercial banks about their demand for seven-day bond repurchase agreements on Wednesday, traders said, meaning the central bank may auction reverse repos on Thursday. Reverse repos inject short-term liquidity into the financial system. Last Thursday, the central bank surprised the market when it injected 65 billion yuan ($10.30 billion) into the banking system via reverse repos without first surveying demand. A total of 102 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week. The PBOC conducted a net injection of 117 billion yuan into the banking system last week. $1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liu Xin and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Chen Yixin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)