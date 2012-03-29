TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 19 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC has drained a total of seven billion yuan so far this year. Last year, it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through its open market operations, which was largely offset by increases in banks' required reserves. The central bank also announced a cut in banks' required reserve ratio on Feb. 18, which injected an estimated 350-400 billion yuan into the banking system. The cut took effect on Feb. 24. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain(-) starting matured matured issued issued or injection(+) Mar 26 99 10 0 90 + 19 Mar 19 51 0 0 70 - 19 Mar 12 13 16 0 86 - 57 Mar 5 7 56 0 60 + 3 Feb 27 2 0 0 30 -28 Feb 20 2 0 0 0 + 2 Feb 13 7 0 0 16 - 9 Feb 6 2 0 0 46 -44 Jan 30 1 0 0 352* -351 Jan 16 1 352* 0 0 +353 Jan 9 8 65 0 0 + 73 Jan 2 1 50 0 0 + 51 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL - 7 * Including maturing of 352 billion yuan reverse repos Following is a summary for the fourth quarter of 2011 (in billions of yuan): Dec 26 3 10 4 0 + 9 Dec 19 2 15 27 0 - 10 Dec 12 3 10 41 45 - 73 Dec 5 5 30 56 80 -101 Nov 28 2 0 16 10 - 24 Nov 21 5 48 16 15 + 22 Nov 14 17 39 58 0 - 2 Nov 7 39 70 12 30 + 67 Oct 31 52 55 11 0 + 96 Oct 24 41 60 20 100 - 19 Oct 17 49 50 31 90 - 22 Oct 10 98 189 37 120 +130 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL + 73 Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom)