TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
June 7, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 2 billion yuan ($314.29 million) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 	
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 207 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 	
    But the central bank has announced two reductions in banks' reserve
requirement ratios so far this year, injecting roughly 800 billion yuan into the
banking system.	
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 	
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 	
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 	
    	
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  repos    issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                             issued*                  matured*  injection
 June 2          2       50                0      50                    2
 May 28          3       20                0      80                  -57
 May 22          3        9                0      90                  -78
 May 14          7       43                0       0       114        -64
 May 7          30       72                0       0        61         41
 Apr 30         52        0       65       0       0                  117
 Apr 23          3       70                0       9                   64
 Apr 16         55       50                0      53                   52
 Apr 9         125       66                0      79                  112
 Apr 2           0       30                0       5                   25
 Mar 26         99       10                0      90                   19
 Mar 19         51        0                0      70                  -19
 Mar 12         13       16                0      86                  -57
 Mar 5           7       56                0      60                    3
 Feb 27          2        0                0      30                  -28
 Feb 20          2        0                0       0                    2
 Feb 13          7        0                0      16                   -9
 Feb 6           2        0                0      46                  -44
 Jan 30          1        0                0       0       352       -351
 Jan 16          1        0      352       0       0                  353
 Jan 9           8       65                0       0                   73
 Jan 2           1       50                0       0                   51
                                                                         
                                                         TOTAL        207
 	
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  	
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

