TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
June 21, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a
net 55 billion yuan ($8.65 billion) into the banking system this week, according
to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 298 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
    
 Week       Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills   Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured  matured  repos    issued  issued   repos     (-) or
                              issued*                   matured*  injection
 June 18          0       80                        25                   55
 June 9           1       80                        45                   36
 June 2           2       50                        50                    2
 May 28           3       20                        80                  -57
 May 22           3        9                        90                  -78
 May 14           7       43                                 114        -64
 May 7           30       72                                  61         41
 Apr 30          52                65                                   117
 Apr 23           3       70                         9                   64
 Apr 16          55       50                        53                   52
 Apr 9          125       66                        79                  112
 Apr 2            0       30                         5                   25
 Mar 26          99       10                        90                   19
 Mar 19          51        0                        70                  -19
 Mar 12          13       16                        86                  -57
 Mar 5            7       56                        60                    3
 Feb 27           2                                 30                  -28
 Feb 20           2                                                       2
 Feb 13           7                                 16                   -9
 Feb 6            2                                 46                  -44
 Jan 30           1                                          352       -351
 Jan 16           1               352                                   353
 Jan 9            8       65                                             73
 Jan 2            1       50                                             51
                                                                           
 TOTAL                                                                  298
 
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
