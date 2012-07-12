FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
July 12, 2012

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 40 billion yuan ($6.28 billion) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 204 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
    
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse    Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  repos      issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                             issued*                    matured*  injection
 Jul-9          11       57         60                       168        -40
 Jul-2           2       35        188                                  225
 Jun-25          3       70        125                                  198
 Jun-18          0       80                         25                   55
 Jun-11          1       80                         45                   36
 Jun-4           2       50                         50                    2
 May-28          3       20                         80                  -57
 May-21          3        9                         90                  -78
 May-14          7       43                                  114        -64
 May-7          30       72                                   61         41
 Apr-30         52                  65                                  117
 Apr-23          3       70                          9                   64
 Apr-16         55       50                         53                   52
 Apr-9         125       66                         79                  112
 Apr-2           0       30                          5                   25
 Mar-26         99       10                         90                   19
 Mar-19         51        0                         70                  -19
 Mar-12         13       16                         86                  -57
 Mar-5           7       56                         60                    3
 Feb-27          2                                  30                  -28
 Feb-20          2                                                        2
 Feb-13          7                                  16                   -9
 Feb-6           2                                  46                  -44
 Jan-30          1                                           352       -351
 Jan-16          1                 352                                  353
 Jan-9           8       65                                              73
 Jan-2           1       50                                              51
                                                                           
 TOTAL                                                                  204
    
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
