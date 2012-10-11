FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
October 11, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 164 billion yuan ($26.10 billion) i nto the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.495 trillion yuan so far this year.
Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
    For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
    For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
    
        
 Week       Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills    Repos   Reverse    Net drain
 starting   matured  matured  repos    issued   issued  repos      (-) or
                              issued*                   matured*   injection
 8-Oct           10               324                         170         164
 24-Sep           2               470                         107         365
 17-Sep           1        5      235                         140         101
 10-Sep          10       15      132                         165          -8
 3-Sep            3       20      135                         210         -52
 27-Aug           1       30      165                         250         -54
 20-Aug           3       30      365                         120         278
 13-Aug           5       30      140                         100          75
 6-Aug            2               100                          58          44
 30-Jul           1                58                         145         -86
 23-Jul           1               145                         100          46
 16-Jul           5       40      100                         205         -60
 9-Jul           11       57       60                         168         -40
 2-Jul            2       35      188                                     225
 25-Jun           3       70      125                                     198
 18-Jun           0       80                        25                     55
 11-Jun           1       80                        45                     36
 4-Jun            2       50                        50                      2
 28-May           3       20                        80                    -57
 21-May           3        9                        90                    -78
 14-May           7       43                                  114         -64
 7-May           30       72                                   61          41
 30-Apr          52                65                                     117
 23-Apr           3       70                         9                     64
 16-Apr          55       50                        53                     52
 9-Apr          125       66                        79                    112
 2-Apr            0       30                         5                     25
 26-Mar          99       10                        90                     19
 19-Mar          51        0                        70                    -19
 12-Mar          13       16                        86                    -57
 5-Mar            7       56                        60                      3
 27-Feb           2                                 30                    -28
 20-Feb           2                                                         2
 13-Feb           7                                 16                     -9
 6-Feb            2                                 46                    -44
 30-Jan           1                                           352        -351
 22-Jan           1                                                         1
 16-Jan           1               352                                     353
 9-Jan            8       65                                               73
 2-Jan            1       50                                               51
                                                                             
 TOTAL                                                                  1,495
 
  
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jijo Jacob)

