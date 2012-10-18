FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
October 18, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 221 billion yuan ($35.33 billion) from the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.274 trillion yuan so far this year.
The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February
and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking
system.
    Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
    For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
    For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  repos    issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                             issued*                  matured*  injection
   15-Oct       10               106                       337         -221
    8-Oct       10               324                       170          164
   24-Sep        2               470                       107          365
   17-Sep        1        5      235                       140          101
   10-Sep       10       15      132                       165           -8
    3-Sep        3       20      135                       210          -52
   27-Aug        1       30      165                       250          -54
   20-Aug        3       30      365                       120          278
   13-Aug        5       30      140                       100           75
    6-Aug        2               100                        58           44
   30-Jul        1                58                       145          -86
   23-Jul        1               145                       100           46
   16-Jul        5       40      100                       205          -60
    9-Jul       11       57       60                       168          -40
    2-Jul        2       35      188                                    225
   25-Jun        3       70      125                                    198
   18-Jun        0       80                       25                     55
   11-Jun        1       80                       45                     36
    4-Jun        2       50                       50                      2
   28-May        3       20                       80                    -57
   21-May        3        9                       90                    -78
   14-May        7       43                                114          -64
    7-May       30       72                                 61           41
   30-Apr       52                65                                    117
   23-Apr        3       70                        9                     64
   16-Apr       55       50                       53                     52
    9-Apr      125       66                       79                    112
    2-Apr        0       30                        5                     25
   26-Mar       99       10                       90                     19
   19-Mar       51        0                       70                    -19
   12-Mar       13       16                       86                    -57
    5-Mar        7       56                       60                      3
   27-Feb        2                                30                    -28
   20-Feb        2                                                        2
   13-Feb        7                                16                     -9
    6-Feb        2                                46                    -44
   30-Jan        1                                         352         -351
   22-Jan        1                                                        1
   16-Jan        1               352                                    353
    9-Jan        8       65                                              73
    2-Jan        1       50                                              51
                                                                           
 TOTAL                                                                1,274
 
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
