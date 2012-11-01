FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 1, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 379 billion yuan ($60.74 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.583 trillion yuan so far this year.
The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February
and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking 
system.
    Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
ID:nL3E7NT18L]
    For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
    For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
    For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills    Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  repos    issued   issued  repos     (-) or
                             issued*                   matured*  injection
   29-Oct       10               568                        199        379
   22-Oct       19               316                        405        -70
   15-Oct       10               106                        337       -221
    8-Oct       10               324                        170        164
   24-Sep        2               470                        107        365
   17-Sep        1        5      235                        140        101
   10-Sep       10       15      132                        165         -8
    3-Sep        3       20      135                        210        -52
   27-Aug        1       30      165                        250        -54
   20-Aug        3       30      365                        120        278
   13-Aug        5       30      140                        100         75
    6-Aug        2               100                         58         44
   30-Jul        1                58                        145        -86
   23-Jul        1               145                        100         46
   16-Jul        5       40      100                        205        -60
    9-Jul       11       57       60                        168        -40
    2-Jul        2       35      188                                   225
   25-Jun        3       70      125                                   198
   18-Jun        0       80                        25                   55
   11-Jun        1       80                        45                   36
    4-Jun        2       50                        50                    2
   28-May        3       20                        80                  -57
   21-May        3        9                        90                  -78
   14-May        7       43                                 114        -64
    7-May       30       72                                  61         41
   30-Apr       52                65                                   117
   23-Apr        3       70                         9                   64
   16-Apr       55       50                        53                   52
    9-Apr      125       66                        79                  112
    2-Apr        0       30                         5                   25
   26-Mar       99       10                        90                   19
   19-Mar       51        0                        70                  -19
   12-Mar       13       16                        86                  -57
    5-Mar        7       56                        60                    3
   27-Feb        2                                 30                  -28
   20-Feb        2                                                       2
   13-Feb        7                                 16                   -9
    6-Feb        2                                 46                  -44
   30-Jan        1                                          352       -351
   22-Jan        1                                                       1
   16-Jan        1               352                                   353
    9-Jan        8       65                                             73
    2-Jan        1       50                                             51
                                                                          
 TOTAL                                                               1,583
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
 ($1=6.24 Yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.