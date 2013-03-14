FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
March 14, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain
of 44 billion yuan ($7.08 billion) from the banking system this week, according
to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has drained a net 602 billion yuan from the market so far in 2013.
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates,
instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase agreements to maintain
liquidity in the interbank market.
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):  
 Week          Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain 
 starting      matured  matured  repos     issued  issued  repos     (-) or 
                                 issued*                   matured*  injection
       11-Mar                                          44                  -44
        4-Mar                                           5                   -5
       25-Feb                                           5                   -5 
       18-Feb                                          50       860       -910 
        4-Feb                         860                       198        662 
       28-Jan                         180                       121         59 
       21-Jan                         101                       150        -49 
       14-Jan                          20                        90        -70 
        7-Jan                          93                       313       -220 
       31-Dec                          90                       110        -20 
                                                                               
 TOTAL                                                                    -602 
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

