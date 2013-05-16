FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
May 16, 2013

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 35 billion yuan
($5.69 billion) from the banking system on a net basis this week. 
    The PBOC has drained a net 589 billion yuan from the market so far in 2013.
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates,
instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase and reverse bond repurchase
agreements to control liquidity in the interbank market.
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):  
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain (-)
 starting  matured  matured  repos    issued   issued   repos     or injection
                             issued*                    matured*  
   13-May               101                44       92                      -35
    6-May      110       76                10       92                       84
   29-Apr                30                         30                        0
   22-Apr       90       62                         28                      124
   15-Apr                87                        101                      -14
    8-Apr                                                                   -17
    1-Apr                                                                   -25
   25-Mar                                                                   -57
   18-Mar                                                                   -47
   11-Mar                                                                   -44
    4-Mar                                            5                       -5
   25-Feb                                            5                       -5
   18-Feb                                           50       860           -910
    4-Feb                        860                         198            662
   28-Jan                        180                         121             59
   21-Jan                        101                         150            -49
   14-Jan                         20                          90            -70
    7-Jan                         93                         313           -220
   31-Dec                         90                         110            -20
                                                                  
    TOTAL                                                                  -589
                                                                  
                                                                               
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.1410 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

