#Asia
June 13, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) net injected
92 billion yuan ($15 billion) into the banking system this week, according to
Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has drained a net 226 billion yuan from the market so far in 2013.
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates,
instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase agreements and three-month
bills to manage liquidity.
    
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: 
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: PBOCD1 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: PBOCB1 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: PBOCC1 
    
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain (-)
 starting  matured  matured  repos     issued  issued  repos     or injection
                             issued*                   matured*  
   10-Jun                92                                                 92
    3-Jun      110       92                18      24                      160
   27-May       30                         22      25                      -17
   20-May      120       38                16      14                      128
   13-May               101                44      92                      -35
    6-May      110       76                10      92                       84
   29-Apr                30                        30                        0
   22-Apr       90       62                        28                      124
   15-Apr                87                       101                      -14
    8-Apr                                                                  -17
    1-Apr                                                                  -25
   25-Mar                                                                  -57
   18-Mar                                                                  -47
   11-Mar                                                                  -44
    4-Mar                                           5                       -5
   25-Feb                                           5                       -5
   18-Feb                                          50       860           -910
    4-Feb                         860                       198            662
   28-Jan                         180                       121             59
   21-Jan                         101                       150            -49
   14-Jan                          20                        90            -70
    7-Jan                          93                       313           -220
   31-Dec                          90                       110            -20
                                                                              
    TOTAL                                                                 -226
 
    
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
