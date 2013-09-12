FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 12, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain
of 1.1 billion yuan ($179.78 million) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters calculations.
    The PBOC has injected a net 128.1 billion yuan into the market so far in
2013, including reissuances of maturing three-month bills, which were not 
conducted via open auction. 
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates,
instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase agreements and three-month
bills to control liquidity.
    
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: 
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills    Repos   Reverse   Net drain (-)
 starting  matured  matured  repos    issued   issued  repos     or injection
                             issued*                   matured*  
 9-Sept    100               20       85.1             36        -1.1
 2-Sept    18                75                        20        -37
 26-Aug    102               55       51.5             64        41.5
 19-Aug    16                82                        26        72
 12-Aug    130               39       75.5             46        47.5
 5-Aug     10                27                        17        20
 July**                               183.8**                    -183.8
 29-Jul    85                51                                  136
 22-Jul                                                          0
 15-Jul    160                                                   160
 8-Jul                                                           0
 1-Jul     22       24                                           46
 24-Jun             25                                           25
 17-Jun    18       14                4                          28
 10-Jun             92                                           92
 3-Jun     110      92                18       24                160
 27-May    30                         22       25                -17
 20-May    120      38                16       14                128
 13-May             101               44       92                -35
 6-May     110      76                10       92                84
 29-Apr             30                         30                0
 22-Apr    90       62                         28                124
 15-Apr             87                         101               -14
 8-Apr     15       44                         76                -17
 1-Apr              5                          30                -25
 25-Mar             5                          62                -57
 18-Mar             40                         87                -47
 11-Mar                                        44                -44
 4-Mar                                         5                 -5
 25-Feb                                        5                 -5
 18-Feb                                        50      860       -910
 4-Feb                       860                       198       662
 28-Jan                      180                       121       59
 21-Jan                      101                       150       -49
 14-Jan                      20                        90        -70
 7-Jan                       93                        313       -220
 31-Dec                      90                        110       -20
                                                                 
                                                                 
 TOTAL                                                           128.1
 
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
** The central bank announced it had issued bills during July in its quarterly
monetary policy report published at the end of the month. There was no public
announcement of the issue at the time.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
    
($1 = 6.1185 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.