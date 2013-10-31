FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
October 31, 2013 / 1:52 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net
injection of 29.1 billion yuan ($4.78 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters calculations.
    The PBOC has injected a net 141.8 billion yuan into the market so far in
2013, a figure which includes several reissuances of maturing bills not
conducted via open auction. 
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued   issued   repos     (-) or
                                issued*                     matured*  injection
 28-Oct     6                   29        -5.9                        29.1
 21-Oct                                                     -58       -58
 14-Oct     16                  10        -5.5              -65       -44.5
 7-Oct                          113                         80        33
 30-Sept                                                    88        -88
 23-Sept    5                   168       4.9               18        150.1
 16-Sept    4                   8                           20        -8
 9-Sept     100                 20        85.1              36        -1.1
 2-Sept     18                  75                          20        -37
 26-Aug     102                 55        51.5              64        41.5
 19-Aug     16                  82                          26        72
 12-Aug     130                 39        75.5              46        47.5
 5-Aug      10                  27                          17        20
 July**                                   183.8**                     -183.8
 29-Jul     85                  51                                    136
 22-Jul                                                               0
 15-Jul     160                                                       160
 8-Jul                                                                0
 1-Jul      22        24                                              46
 24-Jun               25                                              25
 17-Jun     18        14                  4                           28
 10-Jun               92                                              92
 3-Jun      110       92                  18       24                 160
 27-May     30                            22       25                 -17
 20-May     120       38                  16       14                 128
 13-May               101                 44       92                 -35
 6-May      110       76                  10       92                 84
 29-Apr               30                           30                 0
 22-Apr     90        62                           28                 124
 15-Apr               87                           101                -14
 8-Apr      15        44                           76                 -17
 1-Apr                5                            30                 -25
 25-Mar               5                            62                 -57
 18-Mar               40                           87                 -47
 11-Mar                                            44                 -44
 4-Mar                                             5                  -5
 25-Feb                                            5                  -5
 18-Feb                                            50       860       -910
 4-Feb                          860                         198       662
 28-Jan                         180                         121       59
 21-Jan                         101                         150       -49
 14-Jan                         20                          90        -70
 7-Jan                          93                          313       -220
 31-Dec                         90                          110       -20
                                                                      
                                                                      
 TOTAL                                                                141.8
                                                                      
 
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. 
** The central bank announced it had issued bills during July in its quarterly
monetary policy report published at the end of the month. There was no public
announcement of the issue at the time.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.0835 Chinese yuan)


 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
