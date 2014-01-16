FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2014

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) abstained
from open market operations this week, resulting in no net change to the money
supply so far in 2014. 
    It injected a net 113.8 billion yuan ($18.81 billion) in 2013. 
    
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: 
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued   issued   repos     (-) or
                                issued*                     matured*  injection
 13-Jan                                                               0
 6-Jan                                                                0
                                                                      
                                                                      
 TOTAL                                                                0
 
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. 
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
 ($1 = 6.0539 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
