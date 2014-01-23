FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 375 billion yuan ($61.97 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters calculations, resulting in 375 billion yuan injected
into the banking system so far in 2014. 
    It injected a net 113.8 billion yuan in 2013. 
    
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: 
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):  
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued   issued   repos     (-) or
                                issued*                     matured*  injection
 20-Jan                         375                                   375
 13-Jan                                                               0
 6-Jan                                                                0
                                                                      
                                                                      
 TOTAL                                                                375
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. 
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.0513 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.