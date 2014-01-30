FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
January 30, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 75 billion yuan ($12.4 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net 450 billion yuan so far this year after
injecting a net 113.8 billion yuan in 2013. 
    
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: 
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):  
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued   issued   repos     (-) or
                                issued*                     matured*  injection
 27-Jan                         150                         -75       75
 20-Jan                         375                                   375
 13-Jan                                                               0
 6-Jan                                                                0
                                                                      
 TOTAL                                                                450
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. 
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
 ($1 = 6.0553 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

