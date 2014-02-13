FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 450 billion yuan ($74.2 billion) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected zero yuan into the market on a net basis so far in
2014.
    The PBOC injected a net 113.8 billion yuan into the market in 2013. For a
table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: 
    
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):  
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued   issued   repos     (-) or
                                issued*                     matured*  injection
 10-Feb                                                     -450      -450
 27-Jan                         150                         -75       75
 20-Jan                         375                                   375
 13-Jan                                                               0
 6-Jan                                                                0
                                                                      
 TOTAL                                                                0
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. 
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
    
($1 = 6.0624 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.