TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
February 28, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain
of 160 billion yuan ($26.12 billion) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has drained a net 268 billion yuan from the market so far in 2014.
    The PBOC injected a net 113.8 billion yuan into the market in 2013. For a
table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: 
    
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan):  
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued   issued   repos     (-) or
                                issued*                     matured*  injection
 24-Feb                                            -160               -160
 17-Feb                                            -108               -108
 10-Feb                                                     -450      -450
 27-Jan                         150                         -75       75
 20-Jan                         375                                   375
 13-Jan                                                               0
 6-Jan                                                                0
                                                                      
 TOTAL                                                                -268
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. 
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
 
 ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

