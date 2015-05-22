TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

May 22 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not drain from or inject capital into the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has neither injected nor drained money on a net basis so far in 2015. It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 18-May 0 0 0 11-May 0 0 0 4-May 0 0 0 27-Apr 0 0 0 20-Apr 0 -20 -20 13-Apr 20 -35 -15 6-Apr 35 -50 -15 30-Mar 50 -45 5 23-Mar 45 -35 10 16-Mar 35 -60 -25 9-Mar 60 -113 -53 2-Mar 75 -220 -145 25-Feb 38 -180 -142 16-Feb 0 9-Feb 240 -35 205 2-Feb 120 -30 90 26-Jan 105 -50 55 19-Jan 0 0 50 50 12-Jan 0 0 0 0 5-Jan 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)