FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 29, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 10 billion
yuan ($1.57 billion) of funds from the banking system this week via open market
operations, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected 120 billion yuan on a net basis into the money markets
so far in 2015. It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014,
click: 
    
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse    Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued  issued  repos      (-) or
                                issued*                   matured*   injection
 28-Sept                        40                        -50        -10
 21-Sept                        130                       -90        40
 14-Sept                        90                        -230       -140
 7-Sept                         230                       -150       80
 31-Aug                         150                       -300       -150
 24-Aug                         300                       -240       60
 17-Aug                         240                       -90        150
 10-Aug                         90                        -85        5
 3-Aug                          85                        -90        -5
 27-July                        90                        -70        20
 20-July                        70                        -40        30
 13-July                        40                        -85        -45
 6-July                         85                        -85        0
 29-June                        85                        -35        50
 22-June                        35                        0          35
 15-June                        0                         0          0
 8-June                         0                         0          0
 1-June                         0                         0          0
 25-May                         0                         0          0
 18-May                         0                         0          0
 11-May                         0                         0          0
 4-May                          0                         0          0
 27-Apr                         0                         0          0
 20-Apr                         0                         -20        -20
 13-Apr                         20                        -35        -15
 6-Apr                          35                        -50        -15
 30-Mar                         50                        -45        5
 23-Mar                         45                        -35        10
 16-Mar                         35                        -60        -25
 9-Mar                          60                        -113       -53
 2-Mar                          75                        -220       -145
 25-Feb                         38                        -180       -142
 16-Feb                                                              0
 9-Feb                          240                       -35        205
 2-Feb                          120                       -30        90
 26-Jan                         105                       -50        55
 19-Jan     0         0         50                                   50
 12-Jan     0         0                           0                  0
 5-Jan      0         0                           0                  0
                                                                     
                                                                     
 TOTAL                                                               120
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.