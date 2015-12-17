FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 17, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 10
billion yuan ($1.54 billion) of funds into the banking system this week via open
market operations, according to Reuters calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected 40 billion yuan on a net basis into the money markets
so far in 2015. It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014, click: 
    
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in
billions of yuan): 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse    Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued  issued  repos      (-) or
                                issued*                   matured*   injection
 14-Dec                         40                        -30        10
 7-Dec                          30                        -80        -50
 30-Nov                         80                        -30        50
 23-Nov                         30                        -30        0
 16-Nov                         30                        -20        10
 9-Nov                          20                        -20        0
 2-Nov                          20                        -20        0
 26-Oct                         20                        -45        -25
 19-Oct                         45                        -90        -45
 12-Oct                         90                        -160       -70
 5-Oct                          120                       -80        40
 28-Sept                        40                        -50        -10
 21-Sept                        130                       -90        40
 14-Sept                        90                        -230       -140
 7-Sept                         230                       -150       80
 31-Aug                         150                       -300       -150
 24-Aug                         300                       -240       60
 17-Aug                         240                       -90        150
 10-Aug                         90                        -85        5
 3-Aug                          85                        -90        -5
 27-July                        90                        -70        20
 20-July                        70                        -40        30
 13-July                        40                        -85        -45
 6-July                         85                        -85        0
 29-June                        85                        -35        50
 22-June                        35                        0          35
 15-June                        0                         0          0
 8-June                         0                         0          0
 1-June                         0                         0          0
 25-May                         0                         0          0
 18-May                         0                         0          0
 11-May                         0                         0          0
 4-May                          0                         0          0
 27-Apr                         0                         0          0
 20-Apr                         0                         -20        -20
 13-Apr                         20                        -35        -15
 6-Apr                          35                        -50        -15
 30-Mar                         50                        -45        5
 23-Mar                         45                        -35        10
 16-Mar                         35                        -60        -25
 9-Mar                          60                        -113       -53
 2-Mar                          75                        -220       -145
 25-Feb                         38                        -180       -142
 16-Feb                                                              0
 9-Feb                          240                       -35        205
 2-Feb                          120                       -30        90
 26-Jan                         105                       -50        55
 19-Jan     0         0         50                                   50
 12-Jan     0         0                           0                  0
 5-Jan      0         0                           0                  0
                                                                     
                                                                     
 TOTAL                                                               40
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

($1 = 6.4805 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.