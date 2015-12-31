TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 60 billion yuan ($9.25 billion) of funds from the banking system this week via open market operations, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC has injected 10 billion yuan on a net basis into the money markets so far in 2015. It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 28-Dec 10 -70 -60 21-Dec 70 -40 30 14-Dec 40 -30 10 7-Dec 30 -80 -50 30-Nov 80 -30 50 23-Nov 30 -30 0 16-Nov 30 -20 10 9-Nov 20 -20 0 2-Nov 20 -20 0 26-Oct 20 -45 -25 19-Oct 45 -90 -45 12-Oct 90 -160 -70 5-Oct 120 -80 40 28-Sept 40 -50 -10 21-Sept 130 -90 40 14-Sept 90 -230 -140 7-Sept 230 -150 80 31-Aug 150 -300 -150 24-Aug 300 -240 60 17-Aug 240 -90 150 10-Aug 90 -85 5 3-Aug 85 -90 -5 27-July 90 -70 20 20-July 70 -40 30 13-July 40 -85 -45 6-July 85 -85 0 29-June 85 -35 50 22-June 35 0 35 15-June 0 0 0 8-June 0 0 0 1-June 0 0 0 25-May 0 0 0 18-May 0 0 0 11-May 0 0 0 4-May 0 0 0 27-Apr 0 0 0 20-Apr 0 -20 -20 13-Apr 20 -35 -15 6-Apr 35 -50 -15 30-Mar 50 -45 5 23-Mar 45 -35 10 16-Mar 35 -60 -25 9-Mar 60 -113 -53 2-Mar 75 -220 -145 25-Feb 38 -180 -142 16-Feb 0 9-Feb 240 -35 205 2-Feb 120 -30 90 26-Jan 105 -50 55 19-Jan 0 0 50 50 12-Jan 0 0 0 0 5-Jan 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 10 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.4896 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)