TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
March 15, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of
China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 57 billion yuan ($9.0
billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters
calculations. 	
    The PBOC has drained a total of 7 billion yuan so far this
year. Last year, it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the
market through its open market operations, which was largely
offset by increases in banks' required reserves. 	
    The central bank also announced a cut in banks' required
reserve ratio on Feb. 18, which injected an estimated 350-400
billion yuan into the banking system. The cut took effect on
Feb. 24. 	
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011,
click: 	
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and
required reserve ratios, click: 	
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market
operations this year (in billions of yuan): 	
        	
 Week        Bills      Repos   Bills   Repos      Net drain(-) 
 	
starting   matured    matured  issued  issued   or injection(+)	
 Mar 12        13         16      0      86        - 57	
 Mar 5          7         56      0      60         + 3   	
    	
 Feb 27         2          0      0      30         -28	
 Feb 20         2          0      0       0         + 2	
 Feb 13         7          0      0      16         - 9	
 Feb 6          2          0      0      46         -44   	
    	
 Jan 30         1          0      0     352*       -351	
 Jan 16         1        352*     0       0        +353	
 Jan 9          8         65      0       0        + 73	
 Jan 2          1         50      0       0        + 51	
-------------------------------------------------------   	
TOTAL                                              -  7	
 	
* Including maturing of 352 billion yuan reverse repos	
    	
Following is a summary for the fourth quarter of 2011 (in
billions of yuan):     	
    	
 Dec 26         3        10       4       0        +  9	
 Dec 19         2        15      27       0        - 10	
 Dec 12         3        10      41      45        - 73 	
 Dec 5          5        30      56      80        -101	
    	
 Nov 28         2         0      16      10        - 24	
 Nov 21         5        48      16      15        + 22	
 Nov 14        17        39      58       0        -  2	
 Nov 7         39        70      12      30        + 67	
    	
 Oct 31        52        55      11       0        + 96	
 Oct 24        41        60      20     100        - 19 	
 Oct 17        49        50      31      90        - 22	
 Oct 10        98       189      37     120        +130	
 -------------------------------------------------------   	
TOTAL                                              + 73	
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count
any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week,
as that is when banks receive the cash.	
($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler)

