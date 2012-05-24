FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
May 24, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) conducted a net drain of 78 billion yuan ($12.31 billion)
from the banking system this week, according to Reuters'
calculations. 	
    The PBOC has injected a total of 262 billion yuan so far
this year. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into
the market through open market operations, which was largely
offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. 	
    But this month the central bank announced a reduction in the
banks' reserve requirement ratio which took effect on May 18.
The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 	
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011,
click: 	
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and
required reserve ratios, click: 	
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market
operations this year (in billions of yuan): 	
        	
 Week      Bills    Repos    Bills   Repos   Net drain (-)
 starting  matured  matured  issued  issued  or injection
                                             (+)
 May 22    3        9        0       90      -78
 May 14    7        43       0       114*    -64
 May 7     30       72       0       61*     +41
                                             
 Apr 30    52       65*      0       0       +117
 Apr 23    3        70       0       9       +64
 Apr 16    55       50       0       53      +52
 Apr 9     125      66       0       79      +112
 Apr 2     0        30       0       5       +25
                                             
 Mar 26    99       10       0       90      +19
 Mar 19    51       0        0       70      -19
 Mar 12    13       16       0       86      -57
 Mar 5     7        56       0       60      +3
                                             
 Feb 27    2        0        0       30      -28
 Feb 20    2        0        0       0       +2
 Feb 13    7        0        0       16      -9
 Feb 6     2        0        0       46      -44
                                             
 Jan 30    1        0        0       352*    -351
 Jan 16    1        352*     0       0       353
 Jan 9     8        65       0       0       73
 Jan 2     1        50       0       0       51
                                             
 TOTAL                                       262
 	
* Includes reverse repos, which inject funds on issuance and
drain funds on maturity. Reverse repos are recorded in "Repos
matured" when they are issued and in "Repos issued" when they
mature.  	
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count
any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week,
as that is when banks receive the cash.	
($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
