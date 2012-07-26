FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
July 26, 2012

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 46 billion yuan ($7.20 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 667 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
    
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse repos  Bills   Repos   Reverse  Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  issued*        issued  issued  repos    (-) or
                                                            matured  injection
 Jul-23          1                     145                      100           46
 Jul-16          5       40            100                      205          -60
 Jul-9          11       57             60                      168          -40
 Jul-2           2       35            188                                   225
 Jun-25          3       70            125                                   198
 Jun-18          0       80                             25                    55
 Jun-11          1       80                             45                    36
 Jun-4           2       50                             50                     2
 May-28          3       20                             80                   -57
 May-21          3        9                             90                   -78
 May-14          7       43                                     114          -64
 May-7          30       72                                      61           41
 Apr-30         52                      65                                   117
 Apr-23          3       70                              9                    64
 Apr-16         55       50                             53                    52
 Apr-9         125       66                             79                   112
 Apr-2           0       30                              5                    25
 Mar-26         99       10                             90                    19
 Mar-19         51        0                             70                   -19
 Mar-12         13       16                             86                   -57
 Mar-5           7       56                             60                     3
 Feb-27          2                                      30                   -28
 Feb-20          2                                                             2
 Feb-13          7                                      16                    -9
 Feb-6           2                                      46                   -44
 Jan-30          1                                              352         -351
 Jan-16          1                     352                                   353
 Jan-9           8       65                                                   73
 Jan-2           1       50                                                   51
                                                                                
 TOTAL                                                                       667
   
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3885 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
