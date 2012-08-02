FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 2, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net
86 billion yuan ($13.50 billion)from the banking system this week, according to
Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 581 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    It also cut interest rates twice, once in June and once in July, as economic
indicators showed slowing growth.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  repos     issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                             issued*                   matured*  injection
 Jul-30          1                 58                       145        -86
 Jul-23          1                145                       100         46
 Jul-16          5       40       100                       205        -60
 Jul-9          11       57        60                       168        -40
 Jul-2           2       35       188                                  225
 Jun-25          3       70       125                                  198
 Jun-18          0       80                        25                   55
 Jun-11          1       80                        45                   36
 Jun-4           2       50                        50                    2
 May-28          3       20                        80                  -57
 May-21          3        9                        90                  -78
 May-14          7       43                                 114        -64
 May-7          30       72                                  61         41
 Apr-30         52                 65                                  117
 Apr-23          3       70                         9                   64
 Apr-16         55       50                        53                   52
 Apr-9         125       66                        79                  112
 Apr-2           0       30                         5                   25
 Mar-26         99       10                        90                   19
 Mar-19         51        0                        70                  -19
 Mar-12         13       16                        86                  -57
 Mar-5           7       56                        60                    3
 Feb-27          2                                 30                  -28
 Feb-20          2                                                       2
 Feb-13          7                                 16                   -9
 Feb-6           2                                 46                  -44
 Jan-30          1                                          352       -351
 Jan-16          1                352                                  353
 Jan-9           8       65                                             73
 Jan-2           1       50                                             51
                                                                          
 TOTAL                                                                 581
 

* Reverse repos in China inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.