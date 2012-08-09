FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
August 9, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net
44 billion yuan ($6.92 billion)into the banking system this week, according to
Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 625 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in banks' reserve
requirement ratios. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    It also cut interest rates twice, once in June and once in July, as economic
indicators showed slowing growth.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills    Repos   Reverse      Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  repos    issued   issued  repos        (-) or
                             issued*                   matured*     injection
   Aug-06        2               100                            58         44
   Jul-30        1                58                           145        -86
   Jul-23        1               145                           100         46
   Jul-16        5       40      100                           205        -60
    Jul-9       11       57       60                           168        -40
    Jul-2        2       35      188                                      225
   Jun-25        3       70      125                                      198
   Jun-18        0       80                        25                      55
   Jun-11        1       80                        45                      36
    Jun-4        2       50                        50                       2
   May-28        3       20                        80                     -57
   May-21        3        9                        90                     -78
   May-14        7       43                                    114        -64
    May-7       30       72                                     61         41
   Apr-30       52                65                                      117
   Apr-23        3       70                         9                      64
   Apr-16       55       50                        53                      52
    Apr-9      125       66                        79                     112
    Apr-2        0       30                         5                      25
   Mar-26       99       10                        90                      19
   Mar-19       51        0                        70                     -19
   Mar-12       13       16                        86                     -57
    Mar-5        7       56                        60                       3
   Feb-27        2                                 30                     -28
   Feb-20        2                                                          2
   Feb-13        7                                 16                      -9
    Feb-6        2                                 46                     -44
   Jan-30        1                                             352       -351
   Jan-16        1               352                                      353
    Jan-9        8       65                                                73
    Jan-2        1       50                                                51
                                                                             
    TOTAL                                                                 625
 * Reverse repos in China inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3615 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

