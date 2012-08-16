FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
August 16, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 75 billion yuan ($12 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 700 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week       Bills     Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos     Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured  repos     issued  issued    repos     (-) or
                               issued*                     matured*  injection
 Aug-13            5       30       140                         100         75
 Aug-6             2                100                          58         44
 Jul-30            1                 58                         145        -86
 Jul-23            1                145                         100         46
 Jul-16            5       40       100                         205        -60
 Jul-9            11       57        60                         168        -40
 Jul-2             2       35       188                                    225
 Jun-25            3       70       125                                    198
 Jun-18            0       80                          25                   55
 Jun-11            1       80                          45                   36
 Jun-4             2       50                          50                    2
 May-28            3       20                          80                  -57
 May-21            3        9                          90                  -78
 May-14            7       43                                   114        -64
 May-7            30       72                                    61         41
 Apr-30           52                 65                                    117
 Apr-23            3       70                           9                   64
 Apr-16           55       50                          53                   52
 Apr-9           125       66                          79                  112
 Apr-2             0       30                           5                   25
 Mar-26           99       10                          90                   19
 Mar-19           51        0                          70                  -19
 Mar-12           13       16                          86                  -57
 Mar-5             7       56                          60                    3
 Feb-27            2                                   30                  -28
 Feb-20            2                                                         2
 Feb-13            7                                   16                   -9
 Feb-6             2                                   46                  -44
 Jan-30            1                                            352       -351
 Jan-16            1                352                                    353
 Jan-9             8       65                                               73
 Jan-2             1       50                                               51
                                                                              
 TOTAL                                                                     700
   
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count debt maturing
on the weekend as maturing in the following week, as that is when banks receive
the cash.

 (Compiled by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
