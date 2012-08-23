FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
August 23, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 278 billion yuan ($43.77 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    It was the central bank's largest weekly net injection through open market
operations in seven months.
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 978 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the
banking system. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
    

      Week     Bills    Repos   Reverse   Bills     Repos   Reverse  Net drain
  starting   matured  matured     repos  issued    issued     repos     (-) or
                                issued*                    matured*  injection
    Aug-20         3       30       365                         120        278
    Aug-13         5       30       140                         100         75
     Aug-6         2                100                          58         44
    Jul-30         1                 58                         145        -86
    Jul-23         1                145                         100         46
    Jul-16         5       40       100                         205        -60
     Jul-9        11       57        60                         168        -40
     Jul-2         2       35       188                                    225
    Jun-25         3       70       125                                    198
    Jun-18         0       80                          25                   55
    Jun-11         1       80                          45                   36
     Jun-4         2       50                          50                    2
    May-28         3       20                          80                  -57
    May-21         3        9                          90                  -78
    May-14         7       43                                   114        -64
     May-7        30       72                                    61         41
    Apr-30        52                 65                                    117
    Apr-23         3       70                           9                   64
    Apr-16        55       50                          53                   52
     Apr-9       125       66                          79                  112
     Apr-2         0       30                           5                   25
    Mar-26        99       10                          90                   19
    Mar-19        51        0                          70                  -19
    Mar-12        13       16                          86                  -57
     Mar-5         7       56                          60                    3
    Feb-27         2                                   30                  -28
    Feb-20         2                                                         2
    Feb-13         7                                   16                   -9
     Feb-6         2                                   46                  -44
    Jan-30         1                                            352       -351
    Jan-16         1                352                                    353
     Jan-9         8       65                                               73
     Jan-2         1       50                                               51
                                                                              
     TOTAL                                                                 978
    
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
