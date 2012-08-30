FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 30, 2012 / 2:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 54 billion yuan ($8.5 billion) from the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations. 
    However, the PBOC has injected a net total of 924 billion yuan so far this
year via its regular open market operations. The central bank also reduced
banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February and again in May, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve
ratios, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week       Bills        Repos     Reverse  Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured      matured   repos    issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                                   issued*                  matured*  injection
 Aug-27               1        30      165                       250         -54
 Aug-20               3        30      365                       120         278
 Aug-13               5        30      140                       100          75
 Aug-6                2                100                        58          44
 Jul-30               1                 58                       145         -86
 Jul-23               1                145                       100          46
 Jul-16               5        40      100                       205         -60
 Jul-9               11        57       60                       168         -40
 Jul-2                2        35      188                                   225
 Jun-25               3        70      125                                   198
 Jun-18               0        80                       25                    55
 Jun-11               1        80                       45                    36
 Jun-4                2        50                       50                     2
 May-28               3        20                       80                   -57
 May-21               3         9                       90                   -78
 May-14               7        43                                114         -64
 May-7               30        72                                 61          41
 Apr-30              52                 65                                   117
 Apr-23               3        70                        9                    64
 Apr-16              55        50                       53                    52
 Apr-9              125        66                       79                   112
 Apr-2                0        30                        5                    25
 Mar-26              99        10                       90                    19
 Mar-19              51         0                       70                   -19
 Mar-12              13        16                       86                   -57
 Mar-5                7        56                       60                     3
 Feb-27               2                                 30                   -28
 Feb-20               2                                                        2
 Feb-13               7                                 16                    -9
 Feb-6                2                                 46                   -44
 Jan-30               1                                          352        -351
 Jan-16               1                352                                   353
 Jan-9                8        65                                             73
 Jan-2                1        50                                             51
                                                                                
 TOTAL                                                                       924
 
    * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
 ($1 = 6.35 Yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.