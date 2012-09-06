FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 6, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 52 billion yuan ($8.19 billion) f rom the banking system this week,
according to Reuters' calculations. 
     The PBOC has injected a net total of 873 billion yuan so far this year via
its regular open market operations. The central bank also reduced banks'
required reserve ratio twice, in February and again in May, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. 
    Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves. 
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
ID:nL3E7NT18L]
    For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
    For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
    For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
    
 Week     Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 startin  matured  matured  repos     issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                            issued*                   matured*  injection
 Sep-3          3       20       135       0       0       210        -52
 Aug-27         1       30       165                       250        -54
 Aug-20         3       30       365                       120        278
 Aug-13         5       30       140                       100         75
 Aug-6          2                100                        58         44
 Jul-30         1                 58                       145        -86
 Jul-23         1                145                       100         46
 Jul-16         5       40       100                       205        -60
 Jul-9         11       57        60                       168        -40
 Jul-2          2       35       188                                  225
 Jun-25         3       70       125                                  198
 Jun-18         0       80                        25                   55
 Jun-11         1       80                        45                   36
 Jun-4          2       50                        50                    2
 May-28         3       20                        80                  -57
 May-21         3        9                        90                  -78
 May-14         7       43                                 114        -64
 May-7         30       72                                  61         41
 Apr-30        52                 65                                  117
 Apr-23         3       70                         9                   64
 Apr-16        55       50                        53                   52
 Apr-9        125       66                        79                  112
 Apr-2          0       30                         5                   25
 Mar-26        99       10                        90                   19
 Mar-19        51        0                        70                  -19
 Mar-12        13       16                        86                  -57
 Mar-5          7       56                        60                    3
 Feb-27         2                                 30                  -28
 Feb-20         2                                                       2
 Feb-13         7                                 16                   -9
 Feb-6          2                                 46                  -44
 Jan-30         1                                          352       -351
 Jan-22         1                                                       1
 Jan-16         1                352                                  353
 Jan-9          8       65                                             73
 Jan-2          1       50                                             51
                                                                         
 TOTAL                                                                873
   
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
    
($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.