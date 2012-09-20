FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
September 20, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 101 billion yuan ($16.01 billion) into the banking system this
week, the first net injection in three weeks, according to Reuters'
calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 966 billion yuan so far this year. Last
year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market
operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required
reserves. 
    But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve
requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 800 billion yuan into the
banking system.
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
    
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse  Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting  matured  matured  repos    issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                             issued*                  matured*  injection
 Sep-17          1        5      235                       140        101
 Sep-10         10       15      132                       165         -8
 Sep-3           3       20      135                       210        -52
 Aug-27          1       30      165                       250        -54
 Aug-20          3       30      365                       120        278
 Aug-13          5       30      140                       100         75
 Aug-6           2               100                        58         44
 Jul-30          1                58                       145        -86
 Jul-23          1               145                       100         46
 Jul-16          5       40      100                       205        -60
 Jul-9          11       57       60                       168        -40
 Jul-2           2       35      188                                  225
 Jun-25          3       70      125                                  198
 Jun-18          0       80                       25                   55
 Jun-11          1       80                       45                   36
 Jun-4           2       50                       50                    2
 May-28          3       20                       80                  -57
 May-21          3        9                       90                  -78
 May-14          7       43                                114        -64
 May-7          30       72                                 61         41
 Apr-30         52                65                                  117
 Apr-23          3       70                        9                   64
 Apr-16         55       50                       53                   52
 Apr-9         125       66                       79                  112
 Apr-2           0       30                        5                   25
 Mar-26         99       10                       90                   19
 Mar-19         51        0                       70                  -19
 Mar-12         13       16                       86                  -57
 Mar-5           7       56                       60                    3
 Feb-27          2                                30                  -28
 Feb-20          2                                                      2
 Feb-13          7                                16                   -9
 Feb-6           2                                46                  -44
 Jan-30          1                                         352       -351
 Jan-22          1                                                      1
 Jan-16          1               352                                  353
 Jan-9           8       65                                            73
 Jan-2           1       50                                            51
                                                                         
 TOTAL                                                                966
    
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)
 (yixin.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 61041713; Reuters Messaging:
yixin.chen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

