TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
December 27, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net
injection of 117 billion yuan ($18.76 billion) into the banking system this
week, the largest injection in eight weeks, according to Reuters' calculations.
 
    The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan so far this year.
The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February
and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking 
system.
    Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open
market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks'
required reserves.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:
 
    For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
    For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
    For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week          Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting      matured  matured  repos     issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                                 issued*                   matured*  injection
       24-Dec        4                268                       155        117
       17-Dec       26                168                       102         92
       10-Dec       38                 99                       262       -125
        3-Dec       50                214                       253         11
       26-Nov       15                214                       269        -40
       19-Nov       15                203                       242        -24
       12-Nov       52                277                       404        -75
        5-Nov       10                422                       533       -101
       29-Oct       10                568                       199        379
       22-Oct       19                316                       405        -70
       15-Oct       10                106                       337       -221
        8-Oct       10                324                       170        164
       24-Sep        2                470                       107        365
       17-Sep        1        5       235                       140        101
       10-Sep       10       15       132                       165         -8
        3-Sep        3       20       135                       210        -52
       27-Aug        1       30       165                       250        -54
       20-Aug        3       30       365                       120        278
       13-Aug        5       30       140                       100         75
        6-Aug        2                100                        58         44
       30-Jul        1                 58                       145        -86
       23-Jul        1                145                       100         46
       16-Jul        5       40       100                       205        -60
        9-Jul       11       57        60                       168        -40
        2-Jul        2       35       188                                  225
       25-Jun        3       70       125                                  198
       18-Jun        0       80                        25                   55
       11-Jun        1       80                        45                   36
        4-Jun        2       50                        50                    2
       28-May        3       20                        80                  -57
       21-May        3        9                        90                  -78
       14-May        7       43                                 114        -64
        7-May       30       72                                  61         41
       30-Apr       52                 65                                  117
       23-Apr        3       70                         9                   64
       16-Apr       55       50                        53                   52
        9-Apr      125       66                        79                  112
        2-Apr        0       30                         5                   25
       26-Mar       99       10                        90                   19
       19-Mar       51        0                        70                  -19
       12-Mar       13       16                        86                  -57
        5-Mar        7       56                        60                    3
       27-Feb        2                                 30                  -28
       20-Feb        2                                                       2
       13-Feb        7                                 16                   -9
        6-Feb        2                                 46                  -44
       30-Jan        1                                          352       -351
       22-Jan        1                                                       1
       16-Jan        1                352                                  353
        9-Jan        8       65                                             73
        2-Jan        1       50                                             51
                                                                              
 TOTAL                                                                   1,438
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
    
($1 = 6.2353 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Anand Basu)

