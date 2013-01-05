FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 20 billion yuan ($3.21 billion) from the banking system this week,
with operations extending to the weekend due to a national holiday to mark the
new calendar year. 
    The PBOC injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central
bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February and again in
May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click:
 
    For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
    For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
    For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week          Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting      matured  matured  repos     issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                                 issued*                   matured*  injection
       31-Dec                          90                       110        -20
                                                                              
                                                                              
 TOTAL                                                                     -20
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.