TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 70 billion yuan ($11.26 billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has drained 310 billion yuan from the market so far this year. It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice, in February and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. Since then it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates, instead relying mostly on short-term reverse bond repurchase agreements to maintain liquidity in the interbank market. Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 14-Jan 20 90 -70 7-Jan 93 313 -220 31-Dec 90 110 -20 TOTAL -310 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.2165 Chinese yuan)