TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
January 24, 2013 / 4:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain
of 49 billion yuan ($7.88 billion) from the banking system this week, according
to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has drained 359 billion yuan from the market so far this year.    
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice, in February and again in
May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates,
instead relying mostly on short-term reverse bond repurchase agreements to
maintain liquidity in the interbank market.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click:
 
    For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
    For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
    For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week          Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse   Net drain
 starting      matured  matured  repos     issued  issued  repos     (-) or
                                 issued*                   matured*  injection
       21-Jan                         101                       150        -49
       14-Jan                          20                        90        -70
        7-Jan                          93                       313       -220
       31-Dec                          90                       110        -20
                                                                              
                                                                              
 TOTAL                                                                    -359
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.2180 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
