FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 1, 2013 / 2:27 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net injection of 136 billion yuan ($22.19 billion) into the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations.
    The PBOC injected 51 billion yuan into the money markets through seven-day
and 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday and Thursday
respectively, the first time it has engaged in open market operations since June
20.
    Maturing bills injected an additional 85 billion yuan into the banking
system this week. 
    The PBOC has injected a net 169 billion yuan into the market so far in 2013.
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    Since then, it has refrained from further cuts to RRR or to interest rates,
instead relying mostly on short-term bond repurchase agreements and three-month
bills to maintain liquidity.
    
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: 
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 
 Week      Bills    Repos    Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain (-)
 starting  matured  matured  repos     issued   issued   repos     or injection
                             issued*                     matured*  
   29-Jul       85                 51                                        136
   22-Jul                                                                      0
   15-Jul      160                                                           160
    8-Jul                                                                      0
    1-Jul       22       24                                                   46
   24-Jun                25                                                   25
   17-Jun       18       14                  4                                28
   10-Jun                92                                                   92
    3-Jun      110       92                 18       24                      160
   27-May       30                          22       25                      -17
   20-May      120       38                 16       14                      128
   13-May               101                 44       92                      -35
    6-May      110       76                 10       92                       84
   29-Apr                30                          30                        0
   22-Apr       90       62                          28                      124
   15-Apr                87                         101                      -14
    8-Apr       15       44                          76                      -17
    1-Apr                 5                          30                      -25
   25-Mar                 5                          62                      -57
   18-Mar                40                          87                      -47
   11-Mar                                            44                      -44
    4-Mar                                             5                       -5
   25-Feb                                             5                       -5
   18-Feb                                            50       860           -910
    4-Feb                         860                         198            662
   28-Jan                         180                         121             59
   21-Jan                         101                         150            -49
   14-Jan                          20                          90            -70
    7-Jan                          93                         313           -220
   31-Dec                          90                         110            -20
                                                                                
                                                                                
    TOTAL                                                                    169
    
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.1289 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.