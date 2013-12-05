FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Asia
December 5, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of
47 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) from the banking system this week, according to
Reuters calculations.
    The PBOC has injected a net 150.8 billion yuan into the market so far in
2013, a figure which includes several reissuances of maturing central bank bills
not conducted via open auction. 
    It injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank
also reduced banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) twice in 2012, injecting an
estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system.
    
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: 
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills    Repos    Reverse   Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued   issued   repos     (-) or
                                issued*                     matured*  injection
 2-Dec                          18                          -65       -47
 25-Nov     1                   51                          -35       17
 18-Nov                         68                          -9        59
 11-Nov     10                  9         -10               -24       -15
 4-Nov                          8                           -13       -5
 28-Oct     6                   29        -5.9                        29.1
 21-Oct                                                     -58       -58
 14-Oct     16                  10        -5.5              -65       -44.5
 7-Oct                          113                         -80       33
 30-Sept                                                    -88       -88
 23-Sept    5                   168       -4.9              -18       150.1
 16-Sept    4                   8                           -20       -8
 9-Sept     100                 20        -85.1             -36       -1.1
 2-Sept     18                  75                          -20       -37
 26-Aug     102                 55        -51.5             -64       41.5
 19-Aug     16                  82                          -26       72
 12-Aug     130                 39        -75.5             -46       47.5
 5-Aug      10                  27                          -17       20
 July**                                   -183.8*                     -183.8
                                          *                           
 29-Jul     85                  51                                    136
 22-Jul                                                               0
 15-Jul     160                                                       160
 8-Jul                                                                0
 1-Jul      22        24                                              46
 24-Jun               25                                              25
 17-Jun     18        14                  -4                          28
 10-Jun               92                                              92
 3-Jun      110       92                  -18      -24                160
 27-May     30                            -22      -25                -17
 20-May     120       38                  -16      -14                128
 13-May               101                 -44      -92                -35
 6-May      110       76                  -10      -92                84
 29-Apr               30                           -30                0
 22-Apr     90        62                           -28                124
 15-Apr               87                           -101               -14
 8-Apr      15        44                           -76                -17
 1-Apr                5                            -30                -25
 25-Mar               5                            -62                -57
 18-Mar               40                           -87                -47
 11-Mar                                            -44                -44
 4-Mar                                             -5                 -5
 25-Feb                                            -5                 -5
 18-Feb                                            -50      -860      -910
 4-Feb                          860                         -198      662
 28-Jan                         180                         -121      59
 21-Jan                         101                         -150      -49
 14-Jan                         20                          -90       -70
 7-Jan                          93                          -313      -220
 31-Dec                         90                          -110      -20
                                                                      
                                                                      
 TOTAL                                                                150.8
                                                                      
 
* Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. 
** The central bank announced it had issued bills during July in its quarterly
monetary policy report published at the end of the month. There was no public
announcement of the issue at the time.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.
($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
