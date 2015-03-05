FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a
net drain of 145 billion yuan  ($23.13 billion) from the banking system this
week, according to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected net 113 billion yuan into the market so far in 2015.
    It injected a net total of 124 billion yuan in 2014.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014,
click: 
    
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: PBOCD1 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: PBOCB1 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: PBOCC1 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse    Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued  issued  repos      (-) or
                                issued*                   matured*   injection
 7-Mar                          75                        -220       -145
 25-Feb                         38                        -180       -142
 16-Feb                                                              0
 9-Feb                          240                       -35        205
 2-Feb                          120                       -30        90
 26-Jan                         105                       -50        55
 19-Jan     0         0         50                                   50
 12-Jan     0         0                           0                  0
 5-Jan      0         0                           0                  0
                                                                     
                                                                     
 TOTAL                                                               113
 
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.


 ($1 = 6.2680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin)

