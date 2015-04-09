FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
#Asia
April 9, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain
of 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) from the banking system this week, according
to Reuters' calculations. 
    The PBOC has injected a net 35 billion yuan into the market so far in 2015.
    It injected a net of 124 billion yuan in 2014.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014,
click: 
    
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: PBOCD1 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: PBOCB1 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: PBOCC1 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse    Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued  issued  repos      (-) or
                                issued*                   matured*   injection
 6-Apr                          35                        -50        -15
 30-Mar                         50                        -45        5
 23-Mar                         45                        -35        10
 16-Mar                         35                        -60        -25
 9-Mar                          60                        -113       -53
 2-Mar                          75                        -220       -145
 25-Feb                         38                        -180       -142
 16-Feb                                                              0
 9-Feb                          240                       -35        205
 2-Feb                          120                       -30        90
 26-Jan                         105                       -50        55
 19-Jan     0         0         50                                   50
 12-Jan     0         0                           0                  0
 5-Jan      0         0                           0                  0
                                                                     
                                                                     
 TOTAL                                                               35
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.

 ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

