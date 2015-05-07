FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance
May 7, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-PBOC weekly open market operations at a glance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not drain from or
inject capital into the banking system this week, according to Reuters'
calculations. 
    The PBOC has neither injected nor drained money on a net basis into the
market so far in 2015.
    It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014.
    For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014,
click: 
    
For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: 
For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: 
For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: 
    
    Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year
(in billions of yuan): 
 Week       Bills     Repos     Reverse   Bills   Repos   Reverse    Net drain
 starting   matured   matured   repos     issued  issued  repos      (-) or
                                issued*                   matured*   injection
 4-May                          0                         0          0
 27-Apr                         0                         0          0
 20-Apr                         0                         -20        -20
 13-Apr                         20                        -35        -15
 6-Apr                          35                        -50        -15
 30-Mar                         50                        -45        5
 23-Mar                         45                        -35        10
 16-Mar                         35                        -60        -25
 9-Mar                          60                        -113       -53
 2-Mar                          75                        -220       -145
 25-Feb                         38                        -180       -142
 16-Feb                                                              0
 9-Feb                          240                       -35        205
 2-Feb                          120                       -30        90
 26-Jan                         105                       -50        55
 19-Jan     0         0         50                                   50
 12-Jan     0         0                           0                  0
 5-Jan      0         0                           0                  0
                                                                     
                                                                     
 TOTAL                                                               0
 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.  
    Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt
maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks
receive the cash.


 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
