China may launch first stock index options in September - state media
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 30, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

China may launch first stock index options in September - state media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) may launch the country’s first-ever stock index option as early as September, state media reported on Saturday, giving investors more hedging tools as the government steps up financial market reforms.

“I’d predict that it could launch as soon as September but the exact timing of the launch will be finalised by the market regulator,” a source told Shanghai Securities News.

The CFFEX has completed preparations to launch stock index options, Vice President of the exchange Lu Dongsheng said at a financial forum on Friday, the newspaper said.

The first batch of stock index options would be based on China’s blue-chip CSI300 index and SSE50 index as well as the small-cap CSI500, state media quoted CFFEX Chairman Zhang Shenfeng on Monday.

Stock index options will be the third product to be launched by the CFFEX, set up in 2006 to help develop China’s financial derivatives markets. The exchange now trades stock index futures <0#CIF:> and government bond futures <0#CTF:>. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
