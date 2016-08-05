FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shanghai Stock Exchange relaxes restrictions on option trading
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 11:54 AM / a year ago

Shanghai Stock Exchange relaxes restrictions on option trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it would relax some restrictions on option trading, as regulators move to unwind some measures imposed during a stock market rout last year.

The SSE said on its website a daily position-opening quota of the SSE 50 ETF option will only apply to call options starting next Monday, in effect loosing current restrictions.

Currently, the quota applies to both call and put options. The SSE 50 ETF is the only option product currently trading on the exchange.

This is a reversal of a policy changes announced last September. At the time, regulators were scrambling to limit derivative trading in an effort to stem the market's slide.

But the China Financial Futures Exchange said on Thursday media reports suggesting the exchange planned to loosen trading restrictions on index futures trading were not factual.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.