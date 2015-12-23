FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Orient Sec plans Hong Kong IPO in first-half 2016 -Xinhua
#Market News
December 23, 2015

China's Orient Sec plans Hong Kong IPO in first-half 2016 -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co plans to list shares in Hong Kong in the first half of 2016 in a previously flagged initial public offering, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing President Jin Wenzhong.

The report didn’t say how much Orient Securities, which has in an investment banking venture with Citigroup Inc, plans to raise.

An Orient Securities official declined to comment on the timing or size of the IPO, but said the plan has already been approved by shareholders.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

