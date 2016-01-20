FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China bars some financial firms from listing on OTC exchange - sources
January 20, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

China bars some financial firms from listing on OTC exchange - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China’s biggest over-the-counter (OTC) equity exchange has suspended listings by certain kinds of financial firms, people told Reuters, highlighting concerns that rising trading volumes on the board could conceal risks to investors.

The three sources said they had received notices from the exchange telling them of the new policy on listings on China’s New Third Board, including a source in a company that had been planning to list.

The latest ban includes a halt on listings of certain kinds of financial firms, such as peer-to-peer lending companies and pawnshops. The suspension would not include traditional financial firms such as banks, trust firms and brokerages.

“We’ve just received notice to suspend listings of all financial firms, regardless of which stage they’re at,” an underwriter, who declined to be named, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

CITIC Capital said last month that it plans to list a subsidiary on the New Third Board to build an exclusive platform for its yuan-denominated private equity business.

The operator of New Third Board declined to comment.

Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Additional reporting by David Lin; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
